Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $1.59 Million in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,117,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,196 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $59,945,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD opened at $43.45 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

