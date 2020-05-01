Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $903,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 101,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $158.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

