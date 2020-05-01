Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.85 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 149.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

