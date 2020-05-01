Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,348.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,188.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,319.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

