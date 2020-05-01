Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 83.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100,099 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $78.65 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.