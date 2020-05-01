Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 77,554 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.23% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $700.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.