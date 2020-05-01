Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,282 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $271.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

