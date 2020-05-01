Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 943,253 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,287,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,724 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGI opened at $8.07 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

