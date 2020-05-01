Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 91,838 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.06% of Apache worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $27.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.