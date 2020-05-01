Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,496,516 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $15,643,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $15,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,063 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,826 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2,477.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,311,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,653 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HL. Scotiabank raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

