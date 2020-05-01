Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 66,929 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 824.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,929 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $34.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

