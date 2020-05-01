Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,605,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,988,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,994,000 after acquiring an additional 413,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $82.87 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.