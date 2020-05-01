Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,064 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Coty were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

COTY stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

