Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires Shares of 49,580 United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 650.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Buckingham Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

UAL stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

