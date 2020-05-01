Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 35,177 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 124.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.70% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUR. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 253,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TUR opened at $20.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

