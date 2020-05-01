Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 10,901 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 204.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.59.

TRV stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

