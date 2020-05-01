Columbus Circle Investors Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Visa were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $178.72 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $336.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

