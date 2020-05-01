Columbus Circle Investors Acquires 9,253 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,318,000. Laffer Investments grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the first quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.84. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.