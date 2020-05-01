Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) is Conning Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Clorox makes up approximately 1.9% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conning Inc. owned about 0.21% of Clorox worth $44,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $186.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.57.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

