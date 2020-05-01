Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires 266,260 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 266,260 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 11.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.