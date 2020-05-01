Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 8.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,411.64.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,054.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,909.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

