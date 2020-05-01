Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

