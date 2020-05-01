Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 753,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 511.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 27,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $42.34 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

