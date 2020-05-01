Chronos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

COST opened at $303.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average is $301.41. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.