Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock worth $79,075,156. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $502.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.80. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

