Chronos Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,195 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $125,664,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.