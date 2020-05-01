Chronos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 3.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $154.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

