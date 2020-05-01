Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

