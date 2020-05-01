Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases New Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Finally, FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.