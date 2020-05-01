Capstone Financial Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

