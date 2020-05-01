CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after buying an additional 800,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after buying an additional 1,598,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after buying an additional 1,507,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $141,646,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Barclays cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

