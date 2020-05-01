CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth $33,337,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 37,064.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Mantech International by 5,316.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,496,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mantech International by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT opened at $86.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mantech International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mantech International from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

