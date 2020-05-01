CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.3214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

