CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Crowdstrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $8,708,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,653,986 shares of company stock valued at $614,111,834.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $67.66 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

