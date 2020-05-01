CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of ChannelAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 1,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 193,542 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Monday, April 13th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,874.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $10.18 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $287.67 million, a P/E ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

