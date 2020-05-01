CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 9,554 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.42. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.