CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 11,187 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 51,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

