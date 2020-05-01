CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $180,000 in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

Shares of PINS opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $125,375.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

