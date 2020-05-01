CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $91,000 Stake in Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lonestar Resources US were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LONE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of LONE stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.94.

Lonestar Resources US Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

