CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $207,000 Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

