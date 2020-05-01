CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 131.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,452 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 73.7% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,325,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,792,000 after purchasing an additional 70,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $46.47 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $80.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

