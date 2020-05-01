CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $154,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $16.82 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

