CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $148.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average is $135.50. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50.

