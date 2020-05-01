CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 3,417 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0716 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

