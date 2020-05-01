CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 115,500 Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 110.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 385.19% and a negative return on equity of 216.67%.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

