Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

