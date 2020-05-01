Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

NYSE:ITW opened at $162.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

