Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 776 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFLAC stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

