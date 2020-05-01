Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,463 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 305.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 98,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period.

AGZ opened at $120.71 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.89 and a 12-month high of $124.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.