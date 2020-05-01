Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

